Mariner LLC Sells 577 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.