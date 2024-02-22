Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $7.65-$8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.650-8.350 EPS.

NYSE:VAC traded up $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 724,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $157.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

