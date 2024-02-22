Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $543.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $376.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $536.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

