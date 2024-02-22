Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $439.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.25 and a 200-day moving average of $413.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

