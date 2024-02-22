Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.7 million. Matterport also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Matterport Stock Up 2.4 %

MTTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 680,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,747. Matterport has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

