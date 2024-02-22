McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of McKesson worth $693,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $136,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,126. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $519.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.