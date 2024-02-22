Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

