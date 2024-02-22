Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.8 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.95 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 1.7 %

Medifast stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 115,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.46% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Report on MED

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.