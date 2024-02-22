Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 13,272 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.