Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $396,837.54

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00005617 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $64.82 million and approximately $396,837.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,070,005 coins and its circulating supply is 22,344,352 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,090,055 with 22,364,402 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.83842193 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $386,705.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

