MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.12-$6.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.33 million.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.