Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Price Performance

Middleby stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Middleby by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

