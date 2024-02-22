Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.93. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

