MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $17.96

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $18.45. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 323,134 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.23.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

