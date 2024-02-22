Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.