Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $825.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

