Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.24% of Moelis & Company worth $328,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. 154,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MC

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.