Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOPHY stock opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. Monadelphous Group has a 52-week low of C$7.44 and a 52-week high of C$7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

