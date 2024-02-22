Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Monadelphous Group Stock Performance
Shares of MOPHY stock opened at C$7.44 on Thursday. Monadelphous Group has a 52-week low of C$7.44 and a 52-week high of C$7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44.
About Monadelphous Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monadelphous Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.