Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,823. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

