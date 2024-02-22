Morgan Stanley Cuts Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $12.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 1,746,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,853. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

