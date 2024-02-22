Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

