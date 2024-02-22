Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,316. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 95.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 559.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 173,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

