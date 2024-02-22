Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Issues Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.