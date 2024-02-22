Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

