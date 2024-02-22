Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 8.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mplx worth $55,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

MPLX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,844. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

