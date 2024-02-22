MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $578.21.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of MSCI opened at $555.65 on Thursday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MSCI by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

