Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,831,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 332,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,972. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.