Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.31. 19,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,474. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

