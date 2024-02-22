N-able (NYSE:NABL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NABL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 329,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. N-able has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of N-able by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,785,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after acquiring an additional 294,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of N-able by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,239,000 after acquiring an additional 284,112 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 635,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of N-able by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 153,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of N-able by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 144,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

