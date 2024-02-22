National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $135,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in National Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,518. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.80.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.