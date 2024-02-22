National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 121.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.99. 6,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

