National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors
National Health Investors Stock Performance
NHI stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $58.40.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.