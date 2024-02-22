National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 562,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,863,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

