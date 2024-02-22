Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 1.1 %

NTZ opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

