NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $180.25 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $180.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00006258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,167,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

