NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on February 23rd

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5939 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QQQI opened at $49.40 on Thursday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.
