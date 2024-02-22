NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on February 23rd

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5939 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQI opened at $49.40 on Thursday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

