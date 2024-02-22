Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $14.31. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 142,753 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quarry LP increased its position in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

