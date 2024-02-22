Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $14.31. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nevro shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 142,753 shares.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.
Nevro Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.
Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.
