Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.00. Newmark Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 216,505 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Newmark Group Stock Up 6.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group Company Profile
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
