Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.00. Newmark Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 216,505 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmark Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

