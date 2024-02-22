Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.82. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 119,287 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NR

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 997.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 65,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.