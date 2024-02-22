NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $283.00 to $334.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NICE traded as high as $247.97 and last traded at $245.63, with a volume of 223591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.89.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

