Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.77. Nikola shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 42,986,253 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

