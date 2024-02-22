NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 984,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,964. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

