NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMIH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

