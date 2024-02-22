Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,131. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $851.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.