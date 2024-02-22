Northern Trust Corp Acquires 149,589 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.70% of Nucor worth $652,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.99. 156,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,034. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

