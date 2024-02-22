Northern Trust Corp Acquires 282,963 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $832,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.91. 554,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

