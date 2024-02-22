Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $804,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.07. 8,244,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.