Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declares $1.87 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $459.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.88. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,664. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

