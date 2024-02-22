Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.33.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,664. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $459.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

