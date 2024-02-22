NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.