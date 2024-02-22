Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.46. Novavax shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9,531,659 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Novavax by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 3,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 213,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
